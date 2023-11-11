Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Police arrest Los Angeles man in connection with dismembered body, missing wife and in-laws

Nov 11, 2023, 4:56 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police have arrested a Los Angeles man in connection with the discovery of the torso of a dismembered female body and the disappearance of his wife and her live-in parents.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Saturday the arrest of 35-year-old Samuel Haskell. He has been jailed on suspicion of murder while police attempt to identify the torso, which was found within a bag in a dumpster on Wednesday.

The arrest was supported by evidence from a search of Haskell’s home in the Tarzana area where he lived with his wife, in-laws and three children, police said. Haskell’s 37-year-old wife, Mei Li Haskell, has gone missing along with her parents. The children have been located and are being cared for by relatives, police said.

Police did not know if Haskell had an attorney who could speak on his behalf, and there were no court files immediately available online to indicate if he had hired an attorney or been assigned a public defender. Family members could not immediately be reached.

Haskell was being held in lieu of $2 million bail, with a court appearance scheduled for Monday. Multiple media outlets have identified Haskell as the son and namesake of a former executive at a prominent Hollywood talent agency.

Police identified Mei Li Haskell’s parents as Gaoshan Li, 71, and Yanxiang Wang, 64.

United States News

Associated Press

Pennsylvania man arrested in fire that killed more than two dozen horses at New York racetrack

NICHOLS, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of more than two dozen racehorses in a barn fire at an upstate New York track that they believe was deliberately set. The horses were killed early Thursday after the barn where they were housed at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort complex was set on fire, […]

2 hours ago

These photos provided by the Maine Department of Public Safety shows victims of the Maine Shooting,...

Associated Press

Funerals for Maine shooting victims near an end with service for man who died trying to save others

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A series of funerals for the 18 victims of the mass shooting in Maine last month is nearing a somber conclusion, with one of the remaining memorials held Saturday for a husband and father of two sons who was killed while trying to save others from a gunman in a bowling […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas police officer killed in a shooting that left another officer wounded

One Texas police officer was killed and a second officer was wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a home in Austin that also left the suspected gunman dead, according to a post on the City Council message board by the mayor’s chief of staff. “One of our SWAT Officers is dead. Another Officer was […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, speaks during the House session at the Capitol in Richmo...

Associated Press

Danica Roem breaks through in Virginia Senate by focusing on road rage and not only anti-trans hate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lonely, poor and quite lost, Danica Roem thought she had nothing going for her back in 2016 except toned calves from toting kabobs up the stairs of apartments in Arlington, Virginia, in her dead-end food delivery job. “Picture it,” Roem, now a groundbreaking politician who also was a journalist back then, wrote […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" in Nashville, Tenn., May 5, 2023. Sean Kammer, ...

Associated Press

Classes on celebrities like Taylor Swift and Rick Ross are engaging a new generation of law students

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A South Dakota law professor typically teaches about dense topics like torts and natural resources. But next semester, he and his fearless students are shaking things up by turning their attention to Taylor Swift. Sean Kammer wanted his legal writing course to draw on music and art to help his […]

10 hours ago

Brewer Scott Peterson retrieves spent grain from a lauterton while brewing a German-style Pilsner a...

Associated Press

How researchers, farmers and brewers want to safeguard beer against climate change

MOUNT ANGEL, Ore. (AP) — On a bright day this fall, tractors crisscrossed Gayle Goschie’s farm about an hour outside Portland, Oregon. Goschie is in the beer business — a fourth-generation hops farmer. Fall is the off-season, when the trellises are bare, but recently, her farming team has been adding winter barley, a relatively newer […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Police arrest Los Angeles man in connection with dismembered body, missing wife and in-laws