UNITED STATES NEWS

4 men wounded in shootout over allegedly stolen car on Interstate 59 in Alabama

Nov 10, 2023, 5:29 PM | Updated: 7:54 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A confrontation over an allegedly stolen car in Birmingham, Alabama, ended Friday in a shootout on a busy interstate that wounded four people, including two who had life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting took place shortly after 4:30 p.m. on southbound Interstate 59 near the 20th Street Ensley exit, police said.

“We believe that a group of individuals saw their stolen vehicle, or alleged stolen vehicle, and they began following that vehicle,” Officer Truman Fitzgerald said at a news conference.

“This party sees their possible stolen vehicle and they took it upon themselves to confront this group. A shootout ensued between both groups,” Fitzgerald said.

Two men who were inside the allegedly stolen car were taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries while two other men had non-life-threatening injuries and went to the hospital on their own, Fitzgerald said. Nobody else was injured, he said.

All four men are considered suspects in the shootout, he said.

