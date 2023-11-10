PHOENIX — A fatal crash inside South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix on Thursday was caused by the driver suffering a medical emergency, authorities said.

Randy Stover, 65, was driving north on Central Avenue at Las Ramadas Drive with three passengers when his SUV went off the road around 3 p.m. and crashed in a desert area, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Stover was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives later determined that he experienced an unspecified medical emergency before the wreck.

The passengers, two men and a teenage boy, were hospitalized with injuries considered serious but not life-threatening, police said.

The crash site was less than a mile from South Mountain Park main entrance on Central Avenue.

No other information was made available. The investigation is ongoing.

