PHOENIX — American rock band Thirty Seconds To Mars announced a Phoenix stop on its global tour next year.

The band will bring “Seasons 2024 World Tour” to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Sept. 1.

Special guests AFI, Poppy and KennyHoopla will also perform in the show.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

Formed in 1998 by brothers Jared Leto and Shannon Leto, the band rose to fame after the release of its second album “A Beautiful Lie” in 2005.

Among its most popular songs include “The Kill,” “From Yesterday” and “Kings and Queens,” according to Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

The last time Thirty Seconds To Mars performed in the Valley was in Phoenix in 2018 at Ak-Chin Pavillion, now known as Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, according to Setlist.fm.

The band will start its tour on March 15 in South America and close out in New Zealand in mid-September.

