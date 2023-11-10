Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Fugitive suspect in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol surrenders to police in New Jersey

Nov 10, 2023, 8:09 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONROE, N.J. (AP) — A suspect in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol surrendered to police in New Jersey on Friday, two days after fleeing when FBI agents came to his house to arrest him.

Gregory Yetman, 47, surrendered to police in Monroe Township on Friday morning without incident, said Amy Thoreson, a spokesperson for the Newark FBI office.

Monroe is near Yetman’s home in Helmetta, a small town in central New Jersey about 43 miles (69 kilometers) south of New York City.

The details of his surrender were not immediately available, including whether an attorney accompanied him or whether he has retained one. A telephone message left on an answering machine at Yetman’s home seeking comment was not immediately returned.

He is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and committing an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, according to the FBI.

USA Today reported earlier this year that Yetman, whom it identified as a former military police sergeant in the New Jersey National Guard, had been interviewed by the FBI about his participation in the riot, and that he is suspected of firing pepper spray at protesters and police officers.

Yetman told the newspaper he did nothing wrong at the Capitol, and denies pepper-spraying anyone.

Approximately 1,200 people have been charged with Capitol riot-related federal crimes. Over 800 of them have pleaded guilty or been convicted by a jury or judge after a trial. More than 700 of them have been sentenced, with roughly two-thirds receiving terms of imprisonment ranging from three days to 22 years.

