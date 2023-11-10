PHOENIX — A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash Thursday that led to an overnight closure of U.S. 60/Grand Avenue in Glendale, authorities said.

Officers responded to a motorcycle-vehicle collision on Grand Avenue at Orangewood Avenue, northwest of Glendale and 59th avenues, around 4 p.m., the Glendale Police Department said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the crash site.

The woman driving the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Impairment was not believed to be a factor in the collision, police said.

Grand Avenue was closed in both directions between Myrtle and Northern Avenues until early Friday.

No other details were made available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.