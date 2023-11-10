Suspect arrested in assault of former Arizona Sen. Martha McSally

A man suspected of assaulting former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona while she was jogging in Iowa this week was arrested Friday morning, authorities said.

Dominic Henton of Papillion, Nebraska, was identified as the suspect in Wednesday’s assault after the Council Bluffs Police Department reviewed surveillance footage.

Police said the 25-year-old could be seen on video as he followed McSally over a bridge and onto a trail at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park.

An arrest warrant for Henton was issued Thursday for one count of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

Henton was arrested in Omaha, which is just west of Council Bluffs across the Missouri River, the boundary between Iowa and Nebraska.

What happened to McSally while she was on a jog?

McSally posted a video to social media on Wednesday describing the incident.

She said that a man came up from behind and engulfed her with his arms. The man then molested and followed her until she fought him off.

McSally said she then threw her water bottle at the man and chased him into a brush, where he hid as she called law enforcement and waited for them. She lost sight of him before police arrived.

As she shared her story, she stressed that she isn’t advising people how to respond in similar situations.

“I chose in the moment. Wasn’t even really a decision. I just sprung into action to go after him and have him running from me and I’m safe and I’m glad I did that,” McSally said.

McSally was appointed to the Senate in 2018 after Republican John McCain died and was beaten by Democratic opponent Mark Kelly in November 2020.

