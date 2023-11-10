Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

No Labels party looking to make mark in Arizona, nationally in 2024

Nov 10, 2023, 4:35 AM

(Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)...

(Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The blossoming No Labels party has planted its flag in Arizona with hopes of making an impact in a 2024 presidential election, according to its national director.

Joe Cunningham told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday that although the party doesn’t have a presidential candidate yet, the desire for a shift away from the status quo is there.

“The majority of Americans are looking for something different and when we nominate a ticket, it’s going to be marquee level,” Cunningham said. “This isn’t going be a fringe candidate.”

Cunningham, a former Democrat who held office in South Carolina, said the party isn’t afraid of straying away from political norms.

No Labels has secured ballot access for a potential presidential candidate in a dozen states, including Arizona.

RELATED STORIES

Supporters of President Joe Biden say they’re worried No Labels could prove a spoiler given that he won the state by fewer than 11,000 votes in 2020 with a coalition that included conservative independents and moderate Republicans.

No Labels officials deny they will be spoilers, saying discontent with the major political parties is at a fever pitch and creates a rare opportunity for a third-party effort to succeed. They say they will only nominate a candidate if they see a viable path to victory and will make a decision next spring.

“We’re getting a lot of people driven into our camp because of these two presumptive nominees and it’s no secret,” Cunningham said.

“This is not going to be somebody who takes disproportionately from one side or the other. This is going to be a solid ticket that Americans will take a very hard look at.”

Candidates have filed statements of interest to run for U.S. Senate and Arizona Corporation Commission, the state’s utility regulator. One of them, Corporation Commission candidate Richard Grayson, is a No Labels opponent who has been critical of the group’s efforts.

No Labels officials say they’ve raised $60 million as they seek ballot access in all 50 states to offer an alternative to Biden and Trump, who are headed toward a 2024 rematch even as polls indicate Americans are broadly opposed to both of them.

“Our movement is building,” Cunningham said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

ENDORSEMENTS

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Veterans Day Parade)...

KTAR.com

Veterans Day 2023: Parades, events around the Phoenix Metro area

Veterans Day is the weekend and several cities around the Valley are honoring those who served the country. 

11 minutes ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

Pair of metro Phoenix freeways to have closures this weekend

Metro Phoenix drivers will have to be on the lookout for two freeway closures this weekend.

21 minutes ago

Navajo code talker Thomas Begay, who is now 97 years old, helped play a pivotal role in the Battle ...

Ben Brown

Navajo code talker played pivotal role in the Battle of Iwo Jima

Navajo code talker Thomas Begay, who is now 97 years old, helped play a pivotal role in the Battle of Iwo Jima.

31 minutes ago

two people sort through donations...

KTAR.com

Trajan Wealth holds annual charity drive for Sojourner Center

KTAR Community Spotlight this month focuses on Trajan Wealth, which hosts an annual charity drive to support victims of domestic violence. 

9 hours ago

After breaking ground two years ago today, Phoenix Children’s Specialty Care, Arrowhead Campus, w...

Colton Krolak

Phoenix Children’s opening new multi-specialty clinic in Glendale

After breaking ground two years ago today, Phoenix Children’s Specialty Care, Arrowhead Campus, will open to the public next Wednesday, in Glendale.

12 hours ago

After breaking ground two years ago today, Phoenix Children’s Specialty Care, Arrowhead Campus, w...

Sponsored Content by

After breaking ground two years ago today, Phoenix Children’s Specialty Care, Arrowhead Campus, will open to the public next Wednesday, in Glendale.

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

No Labels party looking to make mark in Arizona, nationally in 2024