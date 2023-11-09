PHOENIX – An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a September drive-by shooting in northwestern Arizona, authorities said.

Caelin Burks of Kingman was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Center on a count of attempted first-degree murder, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.

Burks is suspected of shooting at an occupied residence on Freiday Lane in Kingman on Sept. 23.

Investigators believe the shooting was retaliation for a shooting in Kingman a day earlier.

No other details were made available.

