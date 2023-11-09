Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Jury rejects insanity defense for man convicted of wedding shooting

Nov 9, 2023, 11:21 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Thursday rejected an insanity defense for a man convicted of shooting and wounding a bishop and assaulting the bride and groom at a church wedding ceremony in New Hampshire.

Dale Holloway, 41, who acted as his own attorney, had pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from the October 2019 shootings. He said he was mentally unstable at the time.

“I’ve been insane before this even happened,” Holloway told the jury.

The shootings happened nearly two weeks after Holloway’s stepfather, a pastor at the church, was killed by the son of the groom. The son was later sentenced to prison. A separate celebration of life ceremony for the pastor had been planned at the church for later that day.

The jury in Nashua had already found Holloway guilty on Tuesday of one of two attempted murder charges and several assault charges. After deliberating for about an hour Thursday, the foreperson answered “no” when asked if the panel had found clear and convincing evidence that he was insane at the time the crimes were committed. The trial lasted nine days.

Holloway could face up to life in prison on the attempted murder conviction when he is sentenced.

Holloway tried to present evidence that he had suffered from a mental disease at that time. He played some of his own rap to the jury to explain his state of mind. He also presented testimony from psychologists who said they believed he was suffering from mental health issues. But they also said they thought he tended to exaggerate his symptoms.

Holloway’s mother testified, too, answering questions about how his father was physically abusive and that she got a divorce. She also answered questions about how Holloway entered juvenile detention facilities at an early age. She testified that she thought Holloway seemed worried about people coming to the house and was withdrawn after his stepfather, whom he loved, was killed. She told investigators that Holloway seemed fine until then.

The wedding was being held right before the memorial service, which Holloway saw as a sign of disrespect, prosecutor John Harding III said.

“He’s angry. He’s upset. He wants revenge. So he gets a loaded firearm” and gets a ride to the church, Harding said.

Stanley Choate, the bishop, was shot in the chest at the New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham. The bride, Claire McMullen, was shot in the arm. Both have since recovered.

Holloway was convicted of attempted murder in shooting Choate; two counts of second-degree assault in causing bodily injury to Choate and McMullen; simple assault for striking the groom, Mark Castiglione, on the head; and several other charges. The jury acquitted Holloway of an attempted murder charge in the shooting of McMullen.

Authorities said Castiglione is the father of a man convicted of killing Holloway’s stepfather.

Brandon Castiglione was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 42 years in prison earlier this year for fatally shooting Holloway’s stepfather, Luis Garcia, inside his home. Garcia was a pastor at the church. There was no clear motive for that shooting.

United States News

Associated Press

Colorado legislature will convene to address skyrocketing property costs

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis hoisted a red baseball bat and smashed emergency glass Thursday in a silly demonstration for a very real crisis — Colorado homeowners are looking down the barrel of a potential 40% jump in property tax bills. After a ballot measure meant to quell soaring property taxes failed in […]

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is retiring, giving GOP a key pickup opportunity in 2024

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced Thursday that he won’t seek reelection in 2024, giving Republicans a prime opportunity to pick up a seat in the heavily GOP state. Manchin, 76, said in a statement that he had made the decision “after months of deliberation and long conversations” with […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Emhoff visits New York’s Cornell University as he seeks to reassure Jewish community after threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, met with students and administrators at Cornell University on Thursday to offer support to the school’s Jewish community after threats of violence amid Israel’s war against Hamas. Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a nationally elected U.S. leader, met with the university president, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Man arrested after he pulls gun, fires 2 shots trying to prevent purse snatching on NYC subway

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who pulled out a pistol and fired two shots on a New York City subway platform in an apparent attempt to stop someone from stealing a woman’s purse faces criminal charges that he endangered people in the station and possessed the gun illegally. No one was struck by the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Maine court hears arguments on removing time limits on child sex abuse lawsuits

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A lawyer for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland told supreme court justices Thursday that Maine’s elimination of time limits on child sex abuse lawsuits is unconstitutional and imposes new liabilities, a reference to costly lawsuits that have driven some dioceses into bankruptcy. But an attorney whose law firm represents about […]

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: Former Arizona Sen. Martha McSally says she was sexually assaulted while on a jog

Former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona said Wednesday that she was sexually assaulted while on a jog in Iowa. McSally took to social media to recount the incident, Jim Sharpe reacts. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Jury rejects insanity defense for man convicted of wedding shooting