ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix area settling into stretch of gloriously perfect weather

Nov 9, 2023, 8:19 AM

File photo of two men riding bicycles on a desert trail in Phoenix, Arizona. It's prime season for ...

It's prime season for outdoor activities in metro Phoenix, with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. (Facebook File Photo/City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department)

(Facebook File Photo/City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Following a searing summer and warmer-than-usual early fall, the Valley of the Sun is settling nicely into its gloriously perfect weather season.

After temperatures spiked into the 90s earlier this week, there’s nothing but highs in the 70s and 80s with clear skies in the seven-day forecast.

“Over the weekend temperatures do warm up a little bit back to the lower-to-middle 80s, and that will continue actually into early next week,” Gabriel Lojero of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s high was 91 degrees, which “probably will be our last 90 degree high temperature for Phoenix until next spring,” Lojero said.

The latest date on record of at least 90 degrees in Phoenix is Nov. 17, Lojero said.

Is there any rain in the Phoenix forecast?

The Valley is approaching two months without rain, with the last measurable precipitation coming Sept. 12.

Lojero said the potential exists for a storm system to move into the region late next week and end the dry streak.

“But there’s a lot of uncertainty in terms of the timing, as well as the track of the storm system, which is going to be crucial to determining where the best precipitation chances are. But it looks like conditions are looking a little bit more favorable, potentially, to get more rain,” he said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

