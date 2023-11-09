PHOENIX – Following a searing summer and warmer-than-usual early fall, the Valley of the Sun is settling nicely into its gloriously perfect weather season.

After temperatures spiked into the 90s earlier this week, there’s nothing but highs in the 70s and 80s with clear skies in the seven-day forecast.

“Over the weekend temperatures do warm up a little bit back to the lower-to-middle 80s, and that will continue actually into early next week,” Gabriel Lojero of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s high was 91 degrees, which “probably will be our last 90 degree high temperature for Phoenix until next spring,” Lojero said.

Pleasant temperatures are expected through this weekend as temperatures warm from the upper 70s to the mid 80s across the region. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/foQYKFxScn — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) November 9, 2023

The latest date on record of at least 90 degrees in Phoenix is Nov. 17, Lojero said.

Is there any rain in the Phoenix forecast?

The Valley is approaching two months without rain, with the last measurable precipitation coming Sept. 12.

Lojero said the potential exists for a storm system to move into the region late next week and end the dry streak.

“But there’s a lot of uncertainty in terms of the timing, as well as the track of the storm system, which is going to be crucial to determining where the best precipitation chances are. But it looks like conditions are looking a little bit more favorable, potentially, to get more rain,” he said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

