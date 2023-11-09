Close
7 displaced after fire at Phoenix midrise apartment complex

Nov 9, 2023

PHOENIX — Several people were displaced after a midrise apartment complex caught on fire Wednesday evening in Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire received reports of the blaze in a second-floor unit of the complex near Central Avenue and Camelback Road.

When crews arrived at the apartment, they found a smoldering electrical fire in a wall that was quickly extinguished.

Officials initially reported that two people were displaced but later said five additional people were affected.

No injuries were reported.

