7 displaced after fire at Phoenix midrise apartment complex
Nov 9, 2023, 4:25 AM
PHOENIX — Several people were displaced after a midrise apartment complex caught on fire Wednesday evening in Phoenix.
Phoenix Fire received reports of the blaze in a second-floor unit of the complex near Central Avenue and Camelback Road.
When crews arrived at the apartment, they found a smoldering electrical fire in a wall that was quickly extinguished.
Officials initially reported that two people were displaced but later said five additional people were affected.
No injuries were reported.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.