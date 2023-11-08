Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Missouri Supreme Court hears case on latest effort to block Planned Parenthood funding

Nov 8, 2023, 10:46 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Attorney General’s Office defended the Republican-led Legislature’s latest attempt in a years-long struggle to block taxpayer dollars from going to Planned Parenthood during arguments before the state Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office had appealed after a lower court judge found it was unconstitutional for lawmakers in 2022 to specify that Planned Parenthood would get zero dollars for providing family planning services to Medicaid patients despite reimbursing other health care providers for similar treatments.

Solicitor General Josh Divine told Supreme Court judges that creating a state budget is a core power granted to lawmakers. Divine said if the high court rules in favor of Planned Parenthood in this case, it will “wreck the appropriation process that has been used for decades.”

Chuck Hatfield, Planned Parenthood’s lawyer, told judges that’s “not so.” He said the case is “one in a long line of discussions about legislative authority” to budget without trampling constitutional rights and state laws.

Missouri banned almost all abortions when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022. And before then, the state’s Medicaid program also did not reimburse for abortions.

But Planned Parenthood had previously been repaid by the state for other medical procedures for low-income patients. The group said in March 2022, when it sued the state, that Missouri was ending reimbursements for birth control, cancer screenings, sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment, and other non-abortion care.

Abortion opponents in Missouri have for years sought to stop any taxpayer money from going to Planned Parenthood. But legislators struggled with “loopholes” that allowed Planned Parenthood clinics that provide other health care to continue receiving funding.

Lawmakers were able to stop money from going to Planned Parenthood in the 2019 fiscal year by forgoing some federal funding to avoid requirements that the clinics be reimbursed if low-income patients go there for birth control, cancer screenings and other preventative care. Missouri instead used state money to pay for those services.

But the Missouri Supreme Court in 2020 ruled lawmakers violated the constitution by making the policy change through the state budget, forcing the state to reimburse Planned Parenthood for health care provided to Medicaid patients.

“There has never been any dispute that the Legislature can constitutionally restrict Medicaid funds from Planned Parenthood if it wants to do so, it just has to go through the proper procedures,” Divine said during Wednesday arguments.

Missouri Supreme Court judges did not indicate when they might rule on the latest defunding effort.

Wednesday marked the first Supreme Court arguments heard by Judge Ginger Gooch, who was appointed by Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson in October. With Gooch and newly appointed Judge Kelly Broniec, women have a majority on the state Supreme Court for the first time in history.

United States News

Associated Press

Wounded North Carolina sheriff’s deputies expected to make full recovery

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s deputies who were seriously wounded when they attempted to arrest a wanted man this week are expected to make a full recovery, authorities said Wednesday. Robeson County sheriff’s deputies Jonathan Walters and Kaelin Locklear were injured by gunfire and a police vehicle on Tuesday as officers tried […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge sets bail for Indiana woman accused of driving into building she believed was ‘Israeli school’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis woman accused of backing her car into a building she believed held an “Israeli school” was ordered Wednesday by a judge to stay away from synagogues and other Jewish religious and cultural centers. Ruba Almaghtheh, 34, was formally charged Tuesday with intimidation, criminal recklessness and institutional criminal mischief, all felonies. […]

32 minutes ago

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division a...

Associated Press

Justice Department opens probe of police in small Mississippi city over alleged civil rights abuses

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department launched an investigation Wednesday into alleged civil rights violations by police in a majority Black Mississippi city, stepping in following accusations that officers used excessive force and arrested people without justification. The federal probe will focus on numerous reports from residents of Lexington, a city of about […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

NYC mayor retains lawyer in federal fundraising probe, but plays down concern

NEW YORK (AP) — Facing a room full of reporters for the first time since federal agents raided the home of his chief fundraiser, Mayor Eric Adams said he didn’t have anything to fear from the investigation, even as an attorney for his administration acknowledged being in contact with federal authorities. “It would really shock […]

1 hour ago

FILE - This combo image shows James Biden, President Joe Biden's brother, Oct. 13, 2011, left, and ...

Associated Press

House Republicans will subpoena Hunter and James Biden as their impeachment inquiry ramps back up

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans will issue subpoenas on Wednesday to members of President Joe Biden’s family, taking their most aggressive step yet in an impeachment inquiry bitterly opposed by Democrats that is testing the reach of congressional oversight powers. The subpoenas were expected to be issued later Wednesday afternoon. The long-awaited move by Rep. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

4 California men linked to Three Percenters militia convicted of conspiracy in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four California men linked to the “Three Percenters” militia movement have been convicted charges including conspiracy and obstruction for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Erik Scott Warner, 48, of Menifee,; Felipe Antonio Martinez, 50, of Lake Elsinore,; Derek Kinnison, 42, of Lake Elsinore,; and Ronald […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Missouri Supreme Court hears case on latest effort to block Planned Parenthood funding