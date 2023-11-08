Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients

Nov 8, 2023

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — Three people have been arrested on allegations that they ran a sophisticated commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and Virginia that catered to well-connected clients such as elected officials and military officers, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege the individuals used two websites and a network of brothels in Massachusetts and eastern Virginia to make hundreds of thousands of dollars. Clients often paid a monthly fee to be part of the “illicit club,” Acting Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Josh Levy told reporters.

“This commercial sex ring was built on secrecy and exclusivity, catering to a wealthy and well-connected clientele, and business was booming, until today,” Levy said.

Authorities believe potentially hundreds of people bought sex services through the ring, including doctors, lawyers, accountants, elected officials, military officers, government contractors, professors and executives at tech companies, Levy said.

“They are the men who fueled this commercial sex ring,” he said.

None of them have been charged, but Levy stressed that the investigation is in the early stages.

