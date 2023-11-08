Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested on charges linked to handling of at least 189 bodies: FBI

Nov 8, 2023, 8:53 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) — The owner of a Colorado funeral home and his wife have been arrested after the decaying remains of at least 189 people were recently found at his facility.

Jon and Carrie Hallford were arrested in Wagoner, Oklahoma, on suspicion of three felonies: abuse of a corpse, money laundering and forgery, authorities said in an email to aggrieved families.

The Hallfords couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Wednesday. Neither has a listed personal phone number and the funeral home’s number no longer works.

Jon Hallford owns Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, a small town about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Denver. The remains were found Oct. 4 by authorities responding to a report of an “abhorrent smell” inside the company’s decrepit building. Officials initially estimated there were about 115 bodies inside, but the number later increased to 189 after they finished removing all the remains in mid-October.

A day after the odor was reported, the director of the state office of Funeral Home and Crematory registration spoke on the phone with Hallford. He tried to conceal the improper storage of corpses in Penrose, acknowledged having a “problem” at the site and claimed he practiced taxidermy there, according to an order from state officials dated Oct. 5.

The company, which was started in 2017 and offered cremations and “green” burials without embalming fluids, kept doing business even as its financial and legal problems mounted in recent years. The owners had missed tax payments in recent months, were evicted from one of their properties and were sued for unpaid bills by a crematory that quit doing business with them almost a year ago, according to public records and interviews with people who worked with them.

Colorado has some of the weakest oversight of funeral homes in the nation with no routine inspections or qualification requirements for funeral home operators.

There’s no indication state regulators visited the site or contacted Hallford until more than 10 months after the Penrose funeral home’s registration expired in November 2022. State lawmakers gave regulators the authority to inspect funeral homes without the owners’ consent last year, but no additional money was provided for increased inspections.

United States News

Associated Press

4 California men linked to Three Percenters militia convicted of conspiracy in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four California men linked to the “Three Percenters” militia movement have been convicted charges including conspiracy and obstruction for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Erik Scott Warner, 48, of Menifee,; Felipe Antonio Martinez, 50, of Lake Elsinore,; Derek Kinnison, 42, of Lake Elsinore,; and Ronald […]

36 minutes ago

Associated Press

Missouri Supreme Court hears case on latest effort to block Planned Parenthood funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Attorney General’s Office defended the Republican-led Legislature’s latest attempt in a years-long struggle to block taxpayer dollars from going to Planned Parenthood during arguments before the state Supreme Court on Wednesday. Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office had appealed after a lower court judge found it was unconstitutional […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients

BOSTON (AP) — Three people have been arrested on allegations that they ran a sophisticated commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and Virginia that catered to well-connected clients such as elected officials and military officers, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday. Prosecutors allege the individuals used two websites and a network of brothels in Massachusetts and eastern […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Texas officials issue shelter-in-place order after Texas chemical plant explosion

SHEPHERD, TEXAS (AP) — Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for Texas residents within a one-mile radius of a chemical plant fire Wednesday. A large plume of smoke could be seen in video captured by residents as the plant caught fire in Shepherd, Texas. San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management said in a statement that […]

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Arizona Votes 2024: One Year Out roundtable

Arizona Votes 2024: One Year Out roundtable. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: As Trump dominates the polls, can another GOP candidate emerge in tonight’s debate?

Former president Donald Trump continues to lead the polls despite his current legal issues, but Jim Sharpe ponders if another candidate can emerge as the party favorite during Wednesday night’s GOP debate. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photos: Stan Barnes/LinkedIn and Getty Images

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested on charges linked to handling of at least 189 bodies: FBI