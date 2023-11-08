Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

General Motors’ autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian

Nov 8, 2023, 3:44 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit is recalling all 950 of its cars to update software after it dragged a pedestrian to the side of a San Francisco street in early October.

The company said in documents posted by U.S. safety regulators on Wednesday that with the updated software, Cruise vehicles will now remain stationary in similar cases.

The Oct. 2 crash forced Cruise to suspend driverless operations nationwide after California regulators found that its cars posed a danger to public safety. The California Department of Motor Vehicles revoked the license for Cruise, which was transporting passengers without human drivers throughout San Francisco.

In the crash, a human driven vehicle hit a pedestrian, sending the person into the path of a Cruise autonomous vehicle. The Cruise initially stopped, but then pulled to the right to get out of traffic, pulling the person about 20 feet (six meters) forward.

Cruise says in documents that it already has updated software in test vehicles that are being supervised by human safety drivers. The driverless fleet will get the new software before resuming operations, the company says.

Cruise has also tested a robotaxi service in Los Angeles, as well as cities like Phoenix and Austin, Texas.

While the Department of Motor Vehicles didn’t elaborate on specific reasons for its suspension of Cruise’s license, the agency accused Cruise of misrepresenting safety information about the autonomous technology in its vehicles. The revocation followed a series of incidents that heightened concerns about the hazards and inconveniences caused by Cruise’s robotaxis.

United States News

Librarian Brooky Parks is shown outside the library on the campus of the University of Denver on Mo...

Associated Press

Librarians turn to civil rights agency to oppose book bans and their firings

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — She refused to ban books, many of them about racism and the experiences of LGBTQ+ people. And for that, Suzette Baker was fired as a library director in a rural county in central Texas. “I’m kind of persona non grata around here,” said Baker, who had headed the Kingsland, Texas, library […]

4 hours ago

Issue 1 supporters cheer as they watch election results come in, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Columbus...

Associated Press

Voters in Ohio backed a measure protecting abortion rights. Here’s how Republicans helped

WASHINGTON (AP) — A proposal to enshrine abortion rights in Ohio’s Constitution was approved in a statewide election Tuesday, with a significant number of Republicans joining with Democrats to ensure the measure’s passage. The Associated Press has called the race, with votes cast in favor of proposal winning with about 56% of the vote, compared […]

5 hours ago

FILE - In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, an exhibit shows Ivanka Tru...

Associated Press

Ivanka Trump set to testify in civil fraud trial, following her father’s heated turn on the stand

NEW YORK (AP) — Her father gave caustic testimony. Her brothers each spent more than a day on the witness stand. Now it’s Ivanka Trump’s turn to face questioning in the civil fraud trial that is publicly probing into the family business. Ex-President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, who has been in his inner circle in […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Third GOP debate will focus on Israel and foreign policy, but also on who could beat Donald Trump

MIAMI (AP) — Foreign policy and the Israel-Hamas war are expected to be prominent in Wednesday’s third Republican primary debate, as a narrowing field of candidates seeks to cut into Donald Trump’s lead without being able to challenge the former president in person. Trump will again skip the debate in Miami, instead holding a rally […]

6 hours ago

FILE - An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, ...

Associated Press

Americans divided over Israel response to Hamas attacks, AP-NORC poll shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans have become more likely to describe Israel as an ally that shares U.S. interests and values since the war with Hamas began, but they’re divided over whether Israel has gone too far in its response to last month’s attack, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public […]

6 hours ago

Supporters of Issue 1 cheer at a watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Columbus Ohio. (AP Photo/Su...

Associated Press

Ohio voters pass constitutional amendment to protect abortion access

Ohio voters approved a constitutional amendment on Tuesday that ensures access to abortion and other forms of reproductive health care.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

General Motors’ autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian