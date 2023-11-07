Close
A Utah woman who had leg amputated after dog attack has died, police say

Nov 7, 2023, 1:08 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (AP) — A 63-year-old Utah woman who had a leg amputated after being attacked by her son’s dogs in her yard in a Salt Lake City suburb last week has died.

The woman, whose name has not been released, died Monday, Taylorsville Police Lt. J. Fowler said Tuesday.

The woman called 911 on Oct. 31. Responding officers found her in her yard still surrounded by the adult male and female pit bulls and their five puppies.

Officers used pepper spray to drive them away so they could get over the fence, according to police.

The adult female dog then broke loose and police shot it, officers said. The remaining dogs were surrendered by the owner.

