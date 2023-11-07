Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Massive World War II-era blimp hangar burns in Southern California

Nov 7, 2023, 8:15 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Fire raged Tuesday in a massive World War II-era wooden hangar that was built to house military blimps based in Southern California.

The Orange County Fire Authority said in a social media post that allowing the structure to collapse was the only way to fight the fire.

“Due to the dynamic nature of the fire, and the imminent danger of collapse, we have determined the most operationally sound method is to allow the structure to collapse, at which point ground crews can move in closer, and aggressively work to extinguish the fire,” the agency said.

Fire Chief Brian Fennessy said no injuries were reported.

The historic hangar was one of two built in 1942 for the U.S. Navy in the city of Tustin, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. At the time, the Navy used lighter-than-air ships for patrol and antisubmarine defense.

According to the city, the hangars are 17 stories high, more than 1,000 feet (305 meters) long and 300 feet (91.4 meters) wide, putting them among the largest wooden structures ever built. The burning structure was known as the north hangar.

The Navy installation became a Marine Corps air station in the 1950s and closed in 1999. Fennessy said his agency was in contact with the Navy, which still owns the property.

Hollywood productions have used the hangars for TV shows and movies, and they’ve also appeared in commercials. In 1993, the site was listed by the American Society of Civil Engineers as one of the historic civil engineering landmarks of the 20th century.

“With all that in mind, it’s a sad day for the city of Tustin and all of Orange County,” Fennessy said. “But we are fortunate that no injuries have been reported and we are in a position to extinguish the blaze without putting firefighters at risk, albeit several days.”

The north hangar had been shuttered since it sustained roof damage during an October 2013 windstorm, according to the city.

United States News

Associated Press

Biden administration says colleges must fight ‘alarming rise’ in antisemitism and Islamophobia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is warning U.S. schools and colleges that they must take immediate action to stop antisemitism and Islamophobia on their campuses, citing an “alarming rise” in threats and harassment. In a Tuesday letter, the Education Department said there’s “renewed urgency” to fight discrimination against students during the Israel-Hamas war. The […]

59 minutes ago

Voters step from booths after casting their ballots on election day in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. ...

Associated Press

It’s Election Day. Here is what you need to know

Though its an off-year general election, races across the country will have far-reaching implications for 2024 and beyond. For example, there are two races that will determine state governors. Other races will provide insight into how abortion rights are shaping American politics. Some contests, such as Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court race, could play a significant role […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Voters are heading to polling places in the Maine city where 18 were killed

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Less than two weeks after 18 people were killed by a gunman in their small New England city, residents headed gingerly to polling places Tuesday. The mood was somber as several shooting survivors remained hospitalized and funerals were being held this week for those who died in the attack. Citing civic […]

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: Why the polls aren’t looking good for President Joe Biden for the 2024 election

Sharper Point: Why the polls aren’t looking good for President Joe Biden for the 2024 election. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

File - The Instagram logo is seen on a cell phone in Boston, Oct. 14, 2022. Former Meta engineer Ar...

Associated Press

Former Meta engineering leader to testify before Congress on Instagram’s harms to teens

On the same day whistleblower Frances Haugen was testifying before Congress about the harms of Facebook and Instagram to children in the fall of 2021, Arturo Bejar, then a contractor at the social media giant, sent an alarming email to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the same topic. In the note, as first reported by […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Wind turbines work on June 25, 2023, in Kodiak, Alaska. The IEA’s annual world energy outl...

Associated Press

The Air Force asks Congress to protect its nuclear launch sites from encroaching wind turbines

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force’s vast fields of underground nuclear missile silos are rarely disturbed by more than the occasional wandering cow or floating spy balloon. But the service is now asking Congress to help with another unexpected danger: towering wind turbines, which are growing in number and size and are edging closer to […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Massive World War II-era blimp hangar burns in Southern California