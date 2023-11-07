PHOENIX — A California man has been sentenced to 46 years in prison for sexually assaulting an Arizona teenager, authorities announced Tuesday.

The victim in the Chino Valley case was a 14-year-old girl.

A DNA sample was used as evidence at the trial for 40-year-old Bacilio Borquez of Visalia, according to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

A jury found Borquez guilty of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual assault on Sept. 7. The California man was sentenced on Oct. 30.

Borquez left Arizona after committing the crimes and went to California.

Yavapai County prosecutors brought charges against him and had him extradited back to Arizona, where a DNA sample used during the trial was obtained.

The case was investigated by the Chino Valley Police Department.

“My office and our law enforcement partners will relentlessly pursue those who target and abuse children,” Yavapai County Attorney Dennis McGrane said in a press release. “Our community must stand together to protect our children. I encourage anyone who believes that a child is being abused to report their suspicions.”

Chino Valley is located north of Prescott, about 110 miles north of downtown Phoenix.

