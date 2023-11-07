Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

California man sentenced to 46 years in prison for sexually assaulting Arizona teenager

Nov 7, 2023, 9:23 AM

Mugshot of Bacilio Borquez of Visalia, California, who was sentenced on Oct. 30, 2023, to 46 years ...

Bacilio Borquez of Visalia, California, was sentenced on Oct. 30, 2023, to 46 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Chino Valley, Arizona. (Photo via Yavapai County Attorney's Office)

(Photo via Yavapai County Attorney's Office)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A California man has been sentenced to 46 years in prison for sexually assaulting an Arizona teenager, authorities announced Tuesday.

The victim in the Chino Valley case was a 14-year-old girl.

A DNA sample was used as evidence at the trial for 40-year-old Bacilio Borquez of Visalia, according to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

A jury found Borquez guilty of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual assault on Sept. 7. The California man was sentenced on Oct. 30.

Borquez left Arizona after committing the crimes and went to California.

RELATED STORIES

Yavapai County prosecutors brought charges against him and had him extradited back to Arizona, where a DNA sample used during the trial was obtained.

The case was investigated by the Chino Valley Police Department.

“My office and our law enforcement partners will relentlessly pursue those who target and abuse children,” Yavapai County Attorney Dennis McGrane said in a press release. “Our community must stand together to protect our children. I encourage anyone who believes that a child is being abused to report their suspicions.”

Chino Valley is located north of Prescott, about 110 miles north of downtown Phoenix.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, is Election Day for jurisdictional elections in Maricopa County, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Here’s what to know about Election Day for Maricopa County jurisdictional elections

Dozens of vote centers and drop boxes opened across metro Phoenix on Tuesday, Election Day for Maricopa County jurisdictional elections.

1 hour ago

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)...

Luke Forstner

2024 election to have big implications for national, Arizona seats

The race for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat will certainly grab headlines in 2024, but the state legislature could also see a serious shift.

5 hours ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

KTAR.com

Tempe man arrested for antisemitic email threatening to execute Scottsdale rabbi

The FBI arrested an Arizona man Saturday morning on a federal complaint and arrest warrant for allegedly making a threat to execute a Valley rabbi.

5 hours ago

It’s a good time to start thinking about getting a real Christmas tree from one of Arizona's nati...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what you need to know about cutting Christmas trees in Arizona national forests

With Halloween in the rearview mirror, it’s a good time to start thinking about getting a real Christmas tree from one of Arizona's national forests.

5 hours ago

Jeff DeVore joined the United States Air Force in 1992, accumulating over 4,400 flight hours while ...

Ben Brown

Arizona Air Force veteran recalls daring flight into Baghdad

Jeff DeVore joined the United States Air Force in 1992, accumulating over 4,400 flight hours while serving missions across the globe.

5 hours ago

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for Saturday's drawing was sold to a lucky patron at a Fountain H...

KTAR.com

Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at Fountain Hills bar

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for Saturday's drawing was sold to a lucky patron at a Fountain Hills bar.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

California man sentenced to 46 years in prison for sexually assaulting Arizona teenager