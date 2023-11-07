Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe man arrested for antisemitic email threatening to execute Scottsdale rabbi

Nov 7, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 6:07 am

(Pixabay Photo)...

(Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The FBI arrested an Arizona man Saturday morning on a federal complaint and arrest warrant for allegedly making a threat to execute a Valley rabbi and “every other JEW [sic] I can find tonight at midnight of your Sabbath.”

The complaint alleges 47-year-old Jeffrey Mindock of Tempe sent an antisemitic email Friday to a rabbi at a Scottsdale synagogue. The email asked the rabbi to “try to convince” a Utah judge to “drop the charges against” Mindock in a state district court case.

“If you do not use your influence to right this wrong I will execute you and every other JEW [sic] I can find tonight at midnight of your Sabbath.” the email stated. “If you wish to communicate with me further, I will only meet in person,” listed an address for the sender in Tempe, and was signed, “Shalom, Viktor Sitkevicz.”

RELATED STORIES

Antisemitism rose in the U.S. in 2022 after a record year of incidents in 2021. Muslim and Jewish civil rights groups said they’ve seen a rise in harassment reports against members of their communities since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

More allegations of threats

The complaint also alleges Mindock’s address was listed in the motor vehicle records as the same Tempe address listed in the email. In addition, the threatening behavior by Mindock extends to a prior email threat to “hang” a judge. The message was sent from the email addresses containing “sitkevicz” or “mindock.” Another threat made during a previous court appearance in 2021 to “execute” others, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“We have no tolerance for those who send threatening communications to Jewish faith leaders or to any other people in America,” Gary Restaino, U.S. attorney for the District of Arizona, said in a press release.

“We will continue to exercise our prosecutorial discretion and deploy our resources to charge threats cases here in Arizona.”

The FBI stresses that it takes all threats of violence seriously.

“The FBI and our law enforcement partners must take people who make threats at their word and intervene, because protecting human life is our absolute priority,” Chad Alvarado, acting special agent in charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office, said in a press release.

The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Tempe Police Department and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona is handling the prosecution.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, is Election Day for jurisdictional elections in Maricopa County, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Here’s what to know about Election Day for Maricopa County jurisdictional elections

Dozens of vote centers and drop boxes opened across metro Phoenix on Tuesday, Election Day for Maricopa County jurisdictional elections.

1 hour ago

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)...

Luke Forstner

2024 election to have big implications for national, Arizona seats

The race for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat will certainly grab headlines in 2024, but the state legislature could also see a serious shift.

5 hours ago

It’s a good time to start thinking about getting a real Christmas tree from one of Arizona's nati...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what you need to know about cutting Christmas trees in Arizona national forests

With Halloween in the rearview mirror, it’s a good time to start thinking about getting a real Christmas tree from one of Arizona's national forests.

5 hours ago

Jeff DeVore joined the United States Air Force in 1992, accumulating over 4,400 flight hours while ...

Ben Brown

Arizona Air Force veteran recalls daring flight into Baghdad

Jeff DeVore joined the United States Air Force in 1992, accumulating over 4,400 flight hours while serving missions across the globe.

5 hours ago

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for Saturday's drawing was sold to a lucky patron at a Fountain H...

KTAR.com

Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at Fountain Hills bar

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for Saturday's drawing was sold to a lucky patron at a Fountain Hills bar.

13 hours ago

police lights on a cop car...

KTAR.com

Body of man snorkeling at Gila River in Goodyear recovered

Divers recovered the body of the man who went underwater Sunday evening in the Gila River in Goodyear, officials said.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Tempe man arrested for antisemitic email threatening to execute Scottsdale rabbi