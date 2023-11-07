PHOENIX — An Arizona man was found guilty by a Yavapai County jury Thursday for his involvement in a road rage incident.

David Lee Jones, 33, of Prescott Valley, is guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened in August 2022 at a parking lot outside a Prescott Valley fast-food restaurant. Jones became upset when another driver pulled into a parking space that he wanted. According to officials, Jones used his car to block the other driver and began yelling and swearing at the driver.

Jones then exited his car with a loaded gun in his hand. Once out of his vehicle, he pointed the gun at the other driver in front of witnesses.

“This case started over a dispute about a parking space at a fast-food restaurant. Losing a parking space is never a reason to threaten someone with a firearm,” Yavapai County Attorney Dennis McGrane said in a press release.

“The Second Amendment provides an excellent opportunity for firearms owners to protect themselves and others, but responsible gun ownership requires one to maintain a cool head and good judgment at all times.”

Jones faces a minimum of five years in the Arizona State Prison.

His sentencing is scheduled at 3 p.m. on Dec. 4.

