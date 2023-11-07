Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at Fountain Hills bar

Nov 6, 2023, 8:00 PM

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for Saturday's drawing was sold to a lucky patron at a Fountain H...

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for Saturday's drawing was sold to a lucky patron at a Fountain Hills bar. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for Saturday’s drawing was sold to a lucky patron at a Fountain Hills bar.

The ticket matched four of the five numbers plus the Powerball of 6. It was sold at the Parkview Tap House located near Saguaro and Palisades boulevards.

The prize was doubled from its $50,000 base because of the Power Play number of 2. Players can add Power Play for $1.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 1, 28, 30, 34 and 52.

Tickets cost $2 per game and can be purchased at more than 3,000 Arizona Lottery retailers.

There are nine ways to win a cash prize:

  • Match five white balls and the Powerball
  • Match five white balls
  • Match four white balls and the Powerball
  • Match four white balls
  • Match three white balls and the Powerball
  • Match three white balls
  • Match two white balls and the Powerball
  • Match one white ball and the Powerball
  • Match the Powerball

The jackpot odds are 1 in 292.2 million.

Per usual, winners have 180 days to claim a prize.

