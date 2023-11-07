Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at Fountain Hills bar

PHOENIX — A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for Saturday’s drawing was sold to a lucky patron at a Fountain Hills bar.

The ticket matched four of the five numbers plus the Powerball of 6. It was sold at the Parkview Tap House located near Saguaro and Palisades boulevards.

The prize was doubled from its $50,000 base because of the Power Play number of 2. Players can add Power Play for $1.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 1, 28, 30, 34 and 52.

Tickets cost $2 per game and can be purchased at more than 3,000 Arizona Lottery retailers.

There are nine ways to win a cash prize:

Match five white balls and the Powerball

Match five white balls

Match four white balls and the Powerball

Match four white balls

Match three white balls and the Powerball

Match three white balls

Match two white balls and the Powerball

Match one white ball and the Powerball

Match the Powerball

The jackpot odds are 1 in 292.2 million.

Per usual, winners have 180 days to claim a prize.

