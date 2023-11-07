Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at Fountain Hills bar
Nov 6, 2023, 8:00 PM
(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
PHOENIX — A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for Saturday’s drawing was sold to a lucky patron at a Fountain Hills bar.
The ticket matched four of the five numbers plus the Powerball of 6. It was sold at the Parkview Tap House located near Saguaro and Palisades boulevards.
The prize was doubled from its $50,000 base because of the Power Play number of 2. Players can add Power Play for $1.
Saturday’s winning numbers were 1, 28, 30, 34 and 52.
Tickets cost $2 per game and can be purchased at more than 3,000 Arizona Lottery retailers.
There are nine ways to win a cash prize:
- Match five white balls and the Powerball
- Match five white balls
- Match four white balls and the Powerball
- Match four white balls
- Match three white balls and the Powerball
- Match three white balls
- Match two white balls and the Powerball
- Match one white ball and the Powerball
- Match the Powerball
The jackpot odds are 1 in 292.2 million.
Per usual, winners have 180 days to claim a prize.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.