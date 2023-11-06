Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

7 bystanders wounded in shooting at Texas college homecoming party, authorities say

Nov 6, 2023, 9:47 AM | Updated: 11:04 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HEMPSTEAD, Texas (AP) — Authorities outside of Houston were searching Monday for those responsible for a shooting at a large college homecoming party that left seven people wounded.

Gunfire broke out around 10 p.m. Sunday at a Prairie View A&M University homecoming party near the school’s campus, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of downtown Houston, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives arrived at the “trail ride pasture party” and found two men, two women and a male minor had been shot, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. They all suffered gunshot wounds “to their lower extremities” that appeared not to be life threatening, according to the statement.

The sheriff’s office said more than 1,000 people attended the party and that police were called after an argument escalated into gunfire. Investigators are unclear on how many people opened fire but said each of those injured was a bystander.

A promotor, who authorities did not identify by name, held the party in the open fields a short drive from the university’s campus. It had been approved by Waller County’s top official but none of the agreed-to security protocols were being followed at the time of the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Local television news footage showed ambulances and at least one emergency helicopter responding to the shooting Sunday. By Monday morning, the pasture where the party had been held could be seen strewn with trash and empty save for a couple abandoned vehicles.

Prairie View A&M is a historically Black college with more than 9,000 students. Sunday’s shooting came a month after gunfire interrupted a homecoming event at a historically Black college in Maryland, wounding five people and prompting an hours-long lockdown.

Police later arrested a 17-year-old in the shooting at Baltimore’s Morgan State University and put out an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old man. They said neither were students at the school.

United States News

Associated Press

Don’t put that rhinestone emblem on your car’s steering wheel, US regulators say

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. regulators are warning drivers to steer clear of aftermarket decals used to embellish a car’s logo on the center of its steering wheel. Such metal or plastic emblems — which are typically adorned with rhinestones or other decorations and attached to the steering wheel with an adhesive back — can […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

Trial opens for ex-top Baltimore prosecutor charged with perjury tied to property purchases

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A former top Baltimore prosecutor lied about her finances during the COVID-19 pandemic to improperly access retirement funds that she used to buy two homes in Florida, a federal prosecutor said Monday at the start of Marilyn Mosby’s perjury trial. “This case is about a lawyer and a public servant who […]

24 minutes ago

Associated Press

‘Doc’ Antle of Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ pleads guilty to wildlife trafficking and money laundering

An exotic wildlife preserve owner who gained notoriety on the popular Netflix series “Tiger King” plead guilty Monday to animal trafficking and money laundering, the U.S. Justice Department announced. Bhagavan “Doc” Antle oversaw the sale or purchase of cheetah cubs, lion cubs, tigers and a juvenile chimpanzee that were all protected as endangered species, according […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

Teen arrested in Southern California restaurant shooting that injured 4 last month

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured four people inside a restaurant south of San Diego last month, police said. The youth was taken into custody Friday evening, the Chula Vista Police Department said in a press release on Saturday. “Due to his age, no […]

1 hour ago

Donald Trump sits in the courtroom between attorneys Christopher Kise and Alina Habba during his ci...

Associated Press

Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial: ‘This is not a political rally’

Donald Trump took the witness stand Monday during his civil fraud trial in New York. Trump is accused of dramatically inflating his net worth.

2 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

7 bystanders wounded in shooting at Texas college homecoming party, authorities say