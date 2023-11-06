Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

What’s next for those who were living in The Zone homeless encampment in Phoenix?

Nov 6, 2023, 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:05 am

man holds his dog inside a Phoenix cooling center...

As the last of the individuals who were living in "The Zone" homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix were connected to services or placed in temporary housing in early November 2023, some wonder if their new path will be sustainable. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Almost a week after Phoenix city officials cleared out the homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix known as “The Zone,” the streets are empty, the unsheltered have been housed and court orders have been met.

But it begs the question: Will this new, multifaceted approach be sustainable?

Since Phoenix officials began clearing out tents and other makeshift structures in May, at least 718 people were offered services, according to a press release. Of them, 585 (81%) accepted placement at a temporary indoor shelter.

“Our goal now is to work with those 80% that have accepted shelter, find out where they are now. Are they still in the shelter? Have they ended their homelessness? Have they returned to homelessness?” Rachel Milne, Office of Homeless Solutions director, said in a Facebook post Friday.

RELATED STORIES

At least 21 others opted to move to the Safe Outdoor Space, where individuals who aren’t ready to move indoors can stay. Individuals with certain “barriers,” such as pets, chose to stay at the site, Milne said. The remaining others went elsewhere.

“We need to really focus on those 20% who did not accept shelter services right now. We still want to work for them, we want to find the solution that’s best for them,” Milne said.

The city increased its efforts to find unsheltered individuals housing after a Maricopa County judge ordered a complete clean-up of The Zone in October. To combat the affordable housing issue, Phoenix and its partners in that month alone added 362 temporary shelter beds, while it prepared to supply 790 new shelter beds.

Moving forward, what will “The Zone” look like?

With the area being completely cleared, city officials may need to occasionally enforce the rules.

If individuals are found camping on the streets, they’ll either be connected to proper services or cited/arrested.

“Obviously we want to maintain this area. We’ve worked really hard to close it down, but homelessness is not just contained to the area around the Human Services campus,” Milne said.

“It’s city-wide, it’s region-wide, so we really need to address homelessness where it is and help people throughout the areas of the city connect with the services that are going to help them end their homelessness.”

As for individuals staying in temporary shelter beds and at the Safe Outdoor Space, the city will continue working to getting them onto a path to ending their homelessness.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz-McNair contributed to this story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of Sheldon Shield, who is accused of fatally stabbing a man in west Phoenix, Arizona, on Oc...

KTAR.com

Arrest made after man stabbed to death in west Phoenix last month

A man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a fatal stabbing in west Phoenix last month, authorities said.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: Why is daylight savings a thing?

Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 hours ago

Mugshot of Dustin Peck, who is accused of causing a fatal collision in Phoenix, Arizona, while driv...

KTAR.com

Suspected drunk driver arrested after fatal wreck in north Phoenix

A man suspected of driving drunk was arrested after a fatal collision in north Phoenix on Friday night, authorities said.

4 hours ago

police investigate scene of crime...

KTAR.com

Man dies, infant hospitalized after vehicle strikes tree in west Phoenix

A man died and a baby was hospitalized after a vehicle struck a tree in west Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said.

4 hours ago

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Jim Cross

Arizona to reach new peak in political importance during 2024 election cycle

Arizona has been a political player for years, but the 2024 election cycle could take the once Republican-heavy state to new heights in terms of its importance.

7 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

Sponsored Content by Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

What’s next for those who were living in The Zone homeless encampment in Phoenix?