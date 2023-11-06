6 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on near Loop 101 in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Six people are in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday near the 101 freeway and Indian School Road in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched around 4:12 p.m. and found three cars involved in the crash.

The patients, which are five adults and a child, were treated at the scene before they were taken to a hospital.

No extractions were required at the incident.

Officials said traffic delays are expected in the area.

The crash remains under investigation.

