Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Victims of abusive Native American boarding schools to share experiences in Montana

Nov 4, 2023, 9:32 PM

FILE -Russell Eagle Bear, with the Rosebud Sioux Reservation Tribal Council, talks to U.S. Interior...

FILE -Russell Eagle Bear, with the Rosebud Sioux Reservation Tribal Council, talks to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland during a meeting about Native American boarding schools at Sinte Gleska University in Mission, S.D., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Haaland plans to be in Bozeman, Mont. Sunday to wrap up her nationwide tour confronting the legacy of the institutions where students were often abused. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Victims of government-backed Native American boarding schools are expected to share their experiences Sunday as U.S. officials make a final stop in Montana on their yearlong tour to confront the institutions that regularly abused students to assimilate them into white society.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a member of Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, has prioritized examining the trauma caused by the schools. She was scheduled to visit Montana State University in Bozeman to wrap up her “Road to Healing” tour.

For over 150 years, Indigenous children were taken from their communities and forced into the boarding schools. Religious and private institutions ran many of the schools and received federal funding as partners in government programs to “civilize” Indigenous students.

The U.S. enacted laws and policies in 1819 to support the schools and some continued to operate through the 1960s. An investigative report released last year by the Interior Department identified 408 government-backed schools in 37 states or then-territories, including Alaska and Hawaii.

The schools renamed children from Indian to English names, organized them into military drills and compelled them to do manual labor such as farming, brick-making and working on the railroad system, according to federal officials. A least 500 children died at the schools, according to the report — a figure that’s expected to increase dramatically as research continues.

One of Haaland’s deputies, Rosebud Sioux member Wizipan Garriott, has accompanied her on the tour. Garriott has described boarding schools as part of a long history of injustices against his people that began with the widespread extermination of their main food source — bison, also known as buffalo. Tribes also lost their land base and were forced onto reservations sometimes far from their homelands.

Victims and survivors of the schools have shared tearful recollections of their traumas during 11 previous stops along Haaland’s tour, including in Oklahoma, South Dakota, Michigan, Arizona, and Alaska.

They’ve told stories of being punished for speaking their native language, getting locked in basements and their hair being cut to stamp out their identities. They were sometimes subjected to solitary confinement, beatings and withholding food. Many emerged from the schools with only basic vocational skills that left them with few job prospects, officials said.

A second investigative report is expected in coming months. It will focus on burial sites, the schools’ impact on Indigenous communities and also try to account for federal funds spent on the troubled program.

Montana had 16 of the schools — including on or near the Crow, Blackfeet, Fort Peck and Fort Belknap reservations. Most shut down early last century. Others were around recently enough that their former students are still alive.

A Native American boarding school school in the town of St. Ignatius on the Flathead Reservation was open until at least 1973. In southeastern Montana the Tongue River Boarding School operated under various names until at least 1970, when the Northern Cheyenne Tribe contracted it as a tribal school, according to government records.

The St. Labre school at the edge of the Northern Cheyenne continues to operate but has not received federal money in more than a century, according to government records.

The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition has tallied an additional 113 schools not on the government list that were run by churches and with no evidence of federal support. By 1926, more than 80% of Indigenous school-age children — some 60,000 children — were attending boarding schools that were run either by the federal government or religious organizations, according to the coalition.

United States News

Leo Ortega and his wife walk around their property, surrounded by blue agave plants, in Murrieta, C...

Associated Press

Californians bet farming agave for spirits holds key to weathering drought and groundwater limits

MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — Leo Ortega started growing spiky blue agave plants on the arid hillsides around his Southern California home because his wife liked the way they looked. A decade later, his property is now dotted with thousands of what he and others hope is a promising new crop for the state following years […]

4 hours ago

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2022 file photo, a home in Bingham, Maine, displays signs protesting a Queb...

Associated Press

Maine considers electrifying proposal that would give the boot to corporate electric utilities

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Taking a page from the “throw-the-bums-out” script in politics, Mainers are poised to vote on an unprecedented plan to rid themselves of the state’s two largest electric utilities and start with a clean slate. The proposed takeover of two investor-owned utilities that distribute 97% of electricity in the state would mark […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Minneapolis police investigating another fire at a mosque

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police are investigating another fire at a mosque, and faith leaders want them to look closely at the motive if the fire that destroyed three garages is determined to be arson. The fire at Mercy Mosque happened around midday Wednesday and caused more than $100,000 worth of damage. The Minneapolis Star […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

A Norway spruce from West Virginia is headed to the US Capitol to be this year’s Christmas tree

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A 63-foot (19-meter) Norway spruce from the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia is on its way to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol to be the Christmas tree for 2023. Snow fell on the crew members Wednesday in Monongahela National Forest as they harvested the tree selected for this year’s […]

15 hours ago

File - UAW local 862 members strike outside of Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Ky. on Oc...

Associated Press

New vehicles from Detroit’s automakers are planned in contracts that ended UAW strikes

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis plans to build a new midsize pickup truck, along with battery-run versions of six Jeep, Ram and Dodge vehicles. Ford envisions at least three new electric vehicles that will preserve jobs at several factories. General Motors plans to build at least six new electric vehicles, including a full-size SUV. Those and […]

15 hours ago

FILE - The five turbines of America's first offshore wind farm, owned by the Danish company, Orsted...

Associated Press

Offshore wind projects face economic storm. Cancellations jeopardize Biden clean energy goals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The cancellation of two large offshore wind projects in New Jersey is the latest in a series of setbacks for the nascent U.S. offshore wind industry, jeopardizing the Biden administration’s goals of powering 10 million homes from towering ocean-based turbines by 2030 and establishing a carbon-free electric grid five years later. The […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Victims of abusive Native American boarding schools to share experiences in Montana