Weekend Silver Alert for missing Phoenix woman has been deactivated

Nov 4, 2023, 8:10 PM | Updated: Nov 6, 2023, 1:57 pm

A Silver Alert for Elsie Bahe of Phoenix was canceled Monday, Nov. 6, 2023....

A Silver Alert for Elsie Bahe of Phoenix was canceled Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photos via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert activated over the weekend for a missing 74-year-old Phoenix woman has been canceled, authorities said Monday.

No details were released about why the Silver Alert for Elsie Bahe was deactivated.

The bulletin was issued Saturday night. Bahe had last seen that afternoon near 16th and Washington streets.

She is 5 feet tall and 150 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.

She was dressed in a wide brim hat, a black sweater over a white shirt, and black pants.

Her family told police she has a medical condition which makes her confused and disoriented when not in her natural surroundings.

