Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old Phoenix woman

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert has been issued for Elsie Bahe, a 74-year-old female, last seen in the 1600 block of East Washington Street, Phoenix.

She is 5-feet tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.

She was dressed in a wide brim hat, a black sweater over a white shirt, and black pants.

Her family told police she has a medical condition which makes her confused and disoriented when not in her natural surroundings.

Anyone with information should call (602) 534-2121 or (602)262-6141.

