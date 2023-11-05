Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old Phoenix woman
Nov 4, 2023, 8:10 PM
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert has been issued for Elsie Bahe, a 74-year-old female, last seen in the 1600 block of East Washington Street, Phoenix.
She is 5-feet tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.
She was dressed in a wide brim hat, a black sweater over a white shirt, and black pants.
Her family told police she has a medical condition which makes her confused and disoriented when not in her natural surroundings.
Anyone with information should call (602) 534-2121 or (602)262-6141.
