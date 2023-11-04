PHOENIX — A traffic accident on Friday night resulted in a death.

Authorities responded at 8:01 p.m. to a collision at 99th and Northern avenues in Peoria. The incident was between two vehicles — a 2014 Chevrolet truck and a 2004 Victory motorcycle.

The collision occurred when the truck was turning left into the Park West shopping mall from 99th Avenue and the motorcycle, heading northbound on 99th Avenue, turned in front of the motorcycle, causing the collision, authorities said.

Authorities say the rider sustained significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

He was identified as 44-year-old Aaron Allen from Peoria.

The driver of the truck was not injured and remained on scene throughout the investigation. According to authorities, there is no indication the driver was impaired.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.