Arizona Lottery’s holiday scratchers are returning with top prize of $500K

Nov 5, 2023, 6:30 AM

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Arizona Lottery announced its holiday scratchers are returning with a chance to win up to $500,000.

There are eight games to choose from, ranging from $1 to $20. Some of the games include the $1 “Holiday Cash,” the $3 “Naughty or Nice Crossword” and the high-stakes $20 “100X.”

Arizona Lottery is also hosting the “Winning Wonderland” Players Club promotion, where you can enter your winning and non-winning tickets for a chance to win monthly cash prizes and a grand prize of $250,000.

“The holiday season is about spreading joy, and what better way to do that than with the gift of excitement and a chance to win big,” said Arizona Lottery CEO Alec Esteban Thomson. “Arizona Lottery’s Holiday tickets offer both the joy of giving and the thrill of winning, making them the ideal presents for your loved ones.”

Players have 180 days from the end of the game to claim their prize.

All Arizona Lottery retailers are required to redeem prizes up to $100 and have the option to redeem them up to $599. To claim anything higher, a winner’s claim form must be completed and brought or mailed to the Phoenix or Tucson Arizona Lottery office.

