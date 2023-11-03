Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Toddler critically injured in accidental shooting after suspect discards gun on daycare playground

Nov 3, 2023, 4:02 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A toddler in Las Vegas was hospitalized in critical condition after finding a gun on a daycare playground that had been discarded by a teenage suspect fleeing the scene of a nearby shooting, authorities announced Friday.

Deputy Police Chief Reggie Radar said the toddler, who is under the age of 5, “found the firearm, picked it up, and the firearm discharged, injuring the toddler.”

Radar said the toddler was in stable but critical condition Friday afternoon.

Police officers found the suspect in the area of the daycare in northeastern Las Vegas and took him into custody.

Radar said it wasn’t immediately clear what charges the suspect will face but that the police department was consulting with the local district attorney’s office about “all applicable charges” and whether he will be charged as an adult.

Radar did not identify the suspect, who he said was younger than 18.

He said the teenager had been fleeing after shooting a man on a city bus when he jumped over a wall and into the daycare’s playground area. The victim in that shooting also was hospitalized and was stable Friday, Radar said.

