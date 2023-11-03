Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nov 3, 2023, 3:42 PM | Updated: 4:02 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Deputy national security adviser Jon Finer; Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Finer; Michael Herzog, Israel’s ambassador to the United States; Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian envoy to the United Kingdom; Reps. Jason Crow, D-Colo., and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen, Bernie Sanders, D-Vt, ; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Ct.; Ambassador Gilad Erdan, Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.

