Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Former Detroit-area officer indicted on civil rights crime for punching Black man

Nov 3, 2023, 3:37 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A grand jury returned an indictment against a former suburban Detroit police officer who is accused of a federal civil rights crime for punching a young Black man in the face and slamming his head to the ground.

The two-count indictment filed Thursday against Matthew Rodriguez will take the place of a federal criminal complaint filed in July.

Video released by the Warren Police Department shows Rodriguez processing a 19-year-old man at the city police station in June when he punches Jaquwan Smith, knocks him to the floor and slams his head.

Rodriguez was fired on June 23 and charged with two misdemeanors in state court.

Besides the civil rights crime, Rodriguez faces a federal charge of falsifying records about the incident.

A message seeking comment from his attorney wasn’t immediately returned Friday.

“The conduct that is alleged here, a blatant and shocking violation of the victim’s rights, and then an effort by the former officer to lie about that, cannot be ignored or go unchecked,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said.

United States News

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road in Bowdoin, M...

Associated Press

Killer on the loose: Maine mass shooter was alive for most of massive search, autopsy suggests

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Army reservist who fatally shot 18 people at two locations in Lewiston before disappearing into the night was alive and possibly on the run during a good portion of the huge search that led to community-wide shelter-in-place orders, according to the Maine medical examiner’s office. Robert Card died from a […]

20 minutes ago

FILE -Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, left, speaks with Illinois Rep. Tha...

Associated Press

Illinois city tickets reporter for asking too many questions, in latest First Amendment dustup

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Officials in a suburban Chicago community have issued municipal citations to a local news reporter for what they say were persistent contacts with city officials seeking comment on treacherous fall flooding. The tickets from Calumet City, a city of 35,000 located 24 miles (39 kilometers) south of Chicago, allege “interference/hampering of […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

Tupac Shakur has an Oakland street named for him 27 years after his death

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A stretch of street in Oakland, California, was renamed Friday for Tupac Shakur, 27 years after the killing of the hip-hop luminary. A section of MacArthur Boulevard near where he lived in the 1990s became Tupac Shakur Way, following a ceremony that included his family members and Oakland native MC Hammer. […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

2nd of four men who escaped from a central Georgia jail has been caught, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA (AP) — The second of four men who escaped from a central Georgia jail last month has been captured, authorities said. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a team of local, state and federal law enforcement officers arrested Marc Kerry Anderson, 25, just before 3 p.m. Friday at an […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

South Dakota governor asks state Supreme Court about conflict of interest after lawmaker resigns

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has requested guidance from the state’s Supreme Court about conflict-of-interest rules for lawmakers, several weeks after a South Dakota state lawmaker resigned and agreed to repay $500,000 in federal COVID-19 relief that she received for her day care business. Jessica Castleberry was a state senator […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

A former Utah county clerk is accused of shredding and mishandling 2020 and 2022 ballots

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Utah prosecutors have charged a former county clerk with three felonies and other counts for allegedly shredding and otherwise mishandling ballots from the 2020 and 2022 elections. The alleged misdeeds involved ballots cast by about 5,000 voters in Juab County, a desert area of west-central Utah with about 12,000 residents. Former […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Former Detroit-area officer indicted on civil rights crime for punching Black man