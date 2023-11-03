Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix renovating 27-story downtown tower to house new police headquarters

Nov 3, 2023, 2:00 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is getting a brand new headquarters as part of major renovation at a city-owned downtown tower called 100 West.

The city bought the 27-story building formerly known as Wells Fargo Plaza for $46.5 million in 2021, intending to use the 500,000-square-foot property as a central government hub.

Officials held a “wall-breaking” ceremony Thursday to kick off the renovation project at Washington Street and First Avenue, just east of City Hall.

​“As our city continues to grow, it’s important to me that local government remains accessible and centrally located,” Mayor Kate Gallego said in a press release.

Phoenix is creating a new police headquarters by renovating a 27-story downtown tower next to City Hall. Officials held a "wall-breaking" ceremony Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, to kick off a renovation project to create a new Phoenix Police Department headquarters.

“That’s why it’s great that we’re moving forward on 100 West, which is in close proximity to both bus routes and light rail stations, as well as other government agencies that serve both our residents and visitors alike.”

Why does Phoenix need new police headquarters?

The current Phoenix Police base on Washington Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues, a few blocks west of the future headquarters, isn’t a viable longterm option.

It opened in 1975, when Phoenix’s population was less than half of what it is now. The aging infrastructure is in need of costly repairs, and the building is less than half the size recommended for the department’s modern needs.

Officials expect to spend $180 million on the renovation, which is estimated to be less than half of what it would cost to build a new facility. The 100 West headquarters was designed to accommodate 20 years of departmental growth.

When will new Phoenix Police Department headquarters be finished?

“The 100 West project team has worked with the police department to ensure the new workspace is not only functional and secure but includes amenities important to staff,” interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan said in the release.

“We hope a new and modern facility will improve morale among those who work very challenging jobs for their city.”

The first phase of construction, which will cover 911 operations, is expected be completed by next summer. The entire renovation project should be done in the summer of 2025, the city said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Phoenix renovating 27-story downtown tower to house new police headquarters