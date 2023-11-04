Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport celebrates 20 million passengers

Nov 4, 2023, 5:45 AM

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport celebrates 20 million passengers in 16 years (Curbside-3, Gateway's Flickr images)

PHOENIX — The Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport celebrated a significant milestone recently as its total passengers surpassed 20 million.

The milestone coincided with its 16th anniversary last month and represents the airport’s continued growth and expansion.

Allegiant Air, the predominant airline at Gateway Airport, has found a niche to fill by providing nonstop travel to 45 destinations, 30 of which are not offered at the larger Sky Harbor International Airport.

The next non-stop destination will be added Nov. 17 to Portland, Ore., and more will follow in the future.

The partnership between Gateway Airport and Allegiant bring travelers that might otherwise stay home, injecting billions of dollars back into the Valley economy during their trips.

“East Valley hotels, restaurants, golf courses, and entertainment venues rely on the millions of air travelers choosing Gateway Airport for their continued success,” Marc Garcia, CEO of Visit Mesa, said.

As the airport continues to expand, it will add a five-gate 30,000-square-foot south concourse terminal in February, building from its sole nine-gate terminal it now utilizes.

