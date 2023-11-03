Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Chicago-area police entered wrong home, held disabled woman and grandkids for hours, lawsuit alleges

Nov 3, 2023, 11:39 AM | Updated: 2:44 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Chicago-area police serving an arrest warrant entered the wrong home in 2021 and held a disabled woman, her four young grandchildren and others for hours, violating their civil rights, a federal lawsuit alleges.

Adela Carrasco, 63, her grandchildren and other plaintiffs contend in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that officers went to wrong address and demanded entry, even after Carrasco told them the person they were seeking didn’t live at her residence in a multi-unit home in Joliet, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

The suit alleges that after Carrasco opened the door, officers pointed loaded firearms directly at her and her grandchildren, who were ages 10, 12, 13 and 14 at the time, and detained them, relatives and others for six hours without legal cause on Nov. 2, 2021.

Police also allegedly refused requests by Carrasco, who has COPD and asthma and walks with a cane, to get her asthma inhaler and use the bathroom.

“This is unacceptable behavior towards young children and an elderly, disabled woman, regardless of the circumstances,” Zach Hofeld, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, said in a statement. “There is a modicum of decency and reasonableness with which police must treat the elderly and children.”

Although officers did not have a search warrant, while they were inside Carrasco’s residence they allegedly cut open couch cushions, flipped mattresses and pulled clothing from drawers.

The complaint contends police violated the plaintiffs’ Fourth Amendment right protecting individuals from improper search and seizures as well as their due process rights under the Fourteenth Amendment.

It seeks unspecified damages for “egregious violations” of the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights, emotional distress, psychological pain and the suffering.

When officers arrived at Carrasco’s residence, the suit alleges they knew they were at the wrong address and were using the arrest warrant for a then-18-year-old man who lived in the unit adjacent to Carrasco’s “as a false pretext” to search her residence.

Officers also shouted a surname different from the last name listed on the warrant for the young man, who was wanted in connection with weapons-related offenses, it contends.

The plaintiffs were all living at the time in the adjacent units within the same home and all were relatives, with the exception of two girlfriends, their attorneys said.

The two residential units were clearly marked with different addresses. But the suit alleges that a Joliet police detective acted “on a hunch” and wondered if the suspect’s older brother, who lived at Carrasco’s residence, could be connected to a Halloween party shooting days earlier that killed two people.

At the time, the “defendants faced enormous, mounting, public pressure to make an arrest” in that deadly shooting, the suit says.

Officers eventually entered the adjacent residence and arrested the 18-year-old. But despite his arrest officers detained Carrasco, her grandchildren and the others for hours, it alleges

Police later arrested and charged three people in the Halloween shooting, and none of those suspects had “any relation” to the 18-year-old or anyone who lived at either of the two units, the suit says.

It names as defendants the city of Joliet, more than a dozen current or former Joliet officers, Will County and several officers with the county sheriff’s department. The U.S. Marshals Service is also a defendant because two current or former members of the federal agency were also involved in serving the warrant, the complaint alleges.

The city of Joliet and the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office both declined comment Friday, saying they do not comment on pending litigation. A message seeking comment on the lawsuit was left Friday with the U.S. Marshals Service.

United States News

Associated Press

2nd of four men who escaped from a central Georgia jail has been caught, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA (AP) — The second of four men who escaped from a central Georgia jail last month has been captured, authorities said. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a team of local, state and federal law enforcement officers arrested Marc Kerry Anderson, 25, just before 3 p.m. Friday at an […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

South Dakota governor asks state Supreme Court about conflict of interest after lawmaker resigns

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has requested guidance from the state’s Supreme Court about conflict-of-interest rules for lawmakers, several weeks after a South Dakota state lawmaker resigned and agreed to repay $500,000 in federal COVID-19 relief that she received for her day care business. Jessica Castleberry was a state senator […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A former Utah county clerk is accused of shredding and mishandling 2020 and 2022 ballots

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Utah prosecutors have charged a former county clerk with three felonies and other counts for allegedly shredding and otherwise mishandling ballots from the 2020 and 2022 elections. The alleged misdeeds involved ballots cast by about 5,000 voters in Juab County, a desert area of west-central Utah with about 12,000 residents. Former […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Judges toss lawsuit targeting North Dakota House subdistricts for tribal nations

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal three-judge panel in North Dakota has dismissed a lawsuit brought by Republican district officials who alleged that the consideration of race was unconstitutional in the creation of state House subdistricts that included ones encompassing tribal nations. The lawsuit filed early last year by the two GOP legislative district officials […]

4 hours ago

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-autom...

Associated Press

Supreme Court will rule on ban on rapid-fire gun bump stocks, used in the Las Vegas mass shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to decide whether a Trump era-ban on bump stocks, the gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns, violates federal law. The justices will hear arguments early next year over a regulation put in place by the Justice Department after a mass […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

South Carolina city pays $500,000 to man whose false arrest sparked 2021 protests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina city is paying a $500,000 settlement to a man whose treatment by a police officer during what turned out to be a false arrest led to days of protests. An attorney for Travis Price said the city of Rock Hill defamed Price by suggesting he was the aggressor […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Chicago-area police entered wrong home, held disabled woman and grandkids for hours, lawsuit alleges