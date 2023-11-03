Silver Alert issued for man with dementia last seen in Glendale

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was Friday for an 84-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in Glendale a day earlier.

Arthur Figuero stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last around 8:45 a.m. Thursday near 67th Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway.

Figuero was last seen wearing a red Cardinals jersey and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information about Figuero’s whereabouts is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.