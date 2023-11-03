Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for man with dementia last seen in Glendale

Nov 3, 2023, 11:09 AM

man goes missing from Glendale...

A Silver Alert was issued for Arthur Figuero, who has dementia and was last seen in Glendale on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was Friday for an 84-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in Glendale a day earlier.

Arthur Figuero stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last around 8:45 a.m. Thursday near 67th Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway.

Figuero was last seen wearing a red Cardinals jersey and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information about Figuero’s whereabouts is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

