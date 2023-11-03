Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Temperatures in metro Phoenix to become unseasonably warm this weekend

Nov 3, 2023, 1:00 PM

people sit and look at view at south mountain...

For a brief period heading into the weekend, temperatures across Arizona are forecast to become unseasonably warm. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — For a brief period starting this weekend, temperatures across metro Phoenix are forecast to become unseasonably warm.

Daily highs are expected to surpass the 90-degree mark for at least four days with mostly sunny skies, Ryan Worley, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday.

“That’s going to be around 8-10 degrees above normal for this time of year, so quite unseasonably warm as we get into this weekend,” Worley said.

The average temperature in Phoenix this year is about 82 degrees, he said.

RELATED STORIES

“It’s going to be the usual pattern for this time of year that’s going to help push our temperatures up into the 90s and even up in Flagstaff they’re going to be seeing above normal temperatures into the middle 60s for this time of year,” Worley said. “Then Tucson will also be looking at flirting with 90 degrees, as well.”

Despite highs heading into the 90s, daily lows are forecast to linger between 55-60 degrees.

Is rain in Phoenix’s forecast?

Worley said with high pressure building over the western U.S., it’s extremely unlikely that rain will make it into the seven-day forecast.

“It’s just been very, very dry … it’s just been very, almost unprecedented how dry it’s been,” Worley said.

“So hopefully as we head into the latter potions of fall and into the early parts of winter we can start to get a little more active weather around here and we can get some rain, finally.”

Some rain would be a relief, after Phoenix recorded only just 0.15 inches of rainfall during the monsoon season, which annually runs from June 15 to September 30, making it the driest since record-keeping began in 1895. The previous mark was 0.35 inches in 1924.

Despite little chances for rain, weather forecasters said temperatures will still be high enough to urge caution when traveling outdoors for lengthy periods of time, such as staying hydrated and taking breaks.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line of Lake Mead near water intakes on the A...

KTAR.com

Biden announces nearly $64 million investment to protect Arizona’s Colorado River

President Biden announced $63.4 million in new investments as part of the Investing in America agenda in the Colorado River System.

1 minute ago

An Arizona judge has agreed to resign her position and never serve in the same role in the state ag...

KTAR.com

Arizona judge agrees to resign position as part of DUI resolution

An Arizona judge agreed to resign her position and never serve in the same role in the state again after she was convicted on a DUI charge earlier this year.

1 hour ago

Howard Wainwright was last seen at his residence near University Drive and Lindsay Road at around 6...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old man with dementia last seen in Mesa

A Silver Alert was issued Friday for an 80-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in Mesa.

1 hour ago

Officials held a “wall-breaking” ceremony Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, to kick off a renovation proj...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix renovating 27-story downtown tower to house new police headquarters

The Phoenix Police Department is getting a brand new headquarters as part of major renovation at a city-owned downtown tower.

2 hours ago

The Phoenix Fire Department battled a house fire in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood on Friday, N...

KTAR.com

Man hospitalized with burns suffered in house fire near downtown Phoenix

A man was hospitalized with burns suffered Friday morning in a house fire near downtown Phoenix, authorities said.

4 hours ago

The Eagles are bringing their farewell tour to Footprint Center in Phoenix for two shows Jan. 19-20...

Kevin Stone

As ‘Long Run’ of touring winds down, Eagles add 2nd Phoenix farewell concert in early 2024

The Eagles are saying goodbye to the road after more than 50 years of touring, but not without visiting Arizona for two more shows early next year.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Temperatures in metro Phoenix to become unseasonably warm this weekend