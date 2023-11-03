PHOENIX — For a brief period starting this weekend, temperatures across metro Phoenix are forecast to become unseasonably warm.

Daily highs are expected to surpass the 90-degree mark for at least four days with mostly sunny skies, Ryan Worley, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday.

“That’s going to be around 8-10 degrees above normal for this time of year, so quite unseasonably warm as we get into this weekend,” Worley said.

The average temperature in Phoenix this year is about 82 degrees, he said.

“It’s going to be the usual pattern for this time of year that’s going to help push our temperatures up into the 90s and even up in Flagstaff they’re going to be seeing above normal temperatures into the middle 60s for this time of year,” Worley said. “Then Tucson will also be looking at flirting with 90 degrees, as well.”

Despite highs heading into the 90s, daily lows are forecast to linger between 55-60 degrees.

Is rain in Phoenix’s forecast?

Worley said with high pressure building over the western U.S., it’s extremely unlikely that rain will make it into the seven-day forecast.

“It’s just been very, very dry … it’s just been very, almost unprecedented how dry it’s been,” Worley said.

“So hopefully as we head into the latter potions of fall and into the early parts of winter we can start to get a little more active weather around here and we can get some rain, finally.”

Some rain would be a relief, after Phoenix recorded only just 0.15 inches of rainfall during the monsoon season, which annually runs from June 15 to September 30, making it the driest since record-keeping began in 1895. The previous mark was 0.35 inches in 1924.

Despite little chances for rain, weather forecasters said temperatures will still be high enough to urge caution when traveling outdoors for lengthy periods of time, such as staying hydrated and taking breaks.

