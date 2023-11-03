Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

A gas explosion at a building north of New York City injures 10

Nov 3, 2023, 8:52 AM | Updated: 9:34 am

Associated Press

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A gas explosion collapsed part of a brick multifamily building north of New York City, trapping victims in the rubble and injuring 10 people, according to officials.

There were no fatalities in the Thursday afternoon explosion and fire, which sent thick smoke billowing in the air about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of the city. Rescuers scrambled to pull people from the wreckage.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. I’ve got 27 years as a volunteer fireman and chief. So I think they did a remarkable job,” Wappingers Falls Fire Chief Jason Enson told reporters at a briefing late Thursday.

Eight adults and two children suffered blast or burn injuries. One child and two adults were flown by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center.

Three patients remain hospitalized in critical condition and five more in serious condition as of Friday. Another victim was listed in good condition at a separate area hospital, according to the Westchester Medical Center Health Network.

One firefighter and four police officers who responded to the home also received medical treatment for minor injuries or exposure to smoke during the rescue operation.

An investigation into the cause was continuing. Authorities said preliminary reports indicate a utility contractor struck a gas line.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the number of injured is 10, not 15.

