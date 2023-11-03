Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Big rig rolls over on I-10 in Phoenix, creating morning rush hour backup

Nov 3, 2023, 7:04 AM | Updated: 9:23 am

A big rig can bee seen after it rolled over Friday morning, Nov. 3, 2023, on westbound Interstate 1...

A big rig can bee seen after it rolled over Friday morning, Nov. 3, 2023, on westbound Interstate 10 near the "Split" interchange in Phoenix, Arizona. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

BY KTAR.COM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A big rig rolled over Friday morning on westbound Interstate 10 near the “Split” interchange in Phoenix, creating significant delays for rush hour commuters.

The truck, which was pulling a flat bed, wrecked approaching the Buckeye Road exit near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport around 6 a.m.

All main lanes of traffic were blocked for over an hour, with vehicles able to get through only in the HOV lane. By midmorning, the wreckage was dragged over enough to allow a second lane to get by on the left.

Westbound I-10 was more congested than usual because of the crash, with vehicles slowed to a crawl back to at least 32nd Street.

There was no estimated time for the debris to be cleared.

