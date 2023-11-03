PHOENIX — A massive Interstate 17 closure this weekend could slow Valley drivers who are headed north out of town, according to state transportation officials.

In north Phoenix, northbound I-17 will be closed from Dunlap Avenue to Union Hills Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for Arizona Public Service powerline work and a Valley Metro light rail bridge project.

Southbound I-17 will be closed from Loop 101 to Bell Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. for the same work.

🚧 I-17 SB closed between Loop 101 and Bell.

🚧 I-17 NB closed between Dunlap and Union Hills.

The northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road, Glendale Avenue and Northern Avenue will be closed. So will the southbound I-17 on-ramp at Rose Garden Lane and both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17.

Also in Phoenix, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the I-17 Stack interchange to Seventh Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday for bridge inspections and tunnel maintenance.

Both I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 will be closed.

Finally, Priest Drive will be closed in both directions at U.S. 60 in Tempe from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday for construction.

