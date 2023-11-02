Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

A man killed a woman, left her body in a car, then boarded a flight to Kenya from Boston, police say

Nov 2, 2023, 1:38 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — A man killed a woman, left her body in a car in Boston, then boarded a flight to Kenya, authorities said Thursday.

The body of Margaret Mbitu, 31, was discovered about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in a parking garage at Logan International Airport in Boston, the Massachusetts State Police said in a news release. Mbitu, of Whitman, had been reported missing by her family on Monday.

Investigators identified the suspect as Kevin Kangethe of Lowell and have obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to the news release. They said they’re working with Kenyan authorities to locate him.

Kangethe, 40, and Mbitu knew each other, police said, adding that there is no threat to the public or airport visitors.

Associated Press

