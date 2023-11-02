Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Virginia governor orders schools to disclose details of school-related drug overdoses

Nov 2, 2023, 1:16 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued an executive order requiring school systems to notify parents of school-related overdoses after the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said there have been seven fentanyl-related overdoses connected to one high school in the last three weeks.

Both Youngkin and Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman faulted the Loudoun school system for failing to timely notify parents of the rash of overdoses in recent weeks at Park View High School in Sterling. None of the overdoses were fatal but several occurred on school grounds and required CPR or the administration of naloxone to save the students’ lives, according to the sheriff’s office.

School officials say they are taking the issue seriously and working with the sheriff’s office to combat the problem.

Chapman said his deputies had been in touch with school officials, and had been under the impression that the school system was going to notify parents of what was happening. On Tuesday Park View’s principal sent out a note that generically detailed the dangers of fentanyl and stating, “We are seeing students ingesting drugs prior to school and suffering the effects while in school.”

Chapman, though, said the email from the school system was far too vague about a specific threat. So later that day, the sheriff’s office sent out its own email specifying that his office is investigating at least eight opioid-related overdoses of Park View students, including seven in the last three weeks.

In an email obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request, Chapman told Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Aaron Spence of his disappointment in the school system’s message.

“Very vague, evasive and boilerplate. There is nothing that specifically addresses the crisis you and I discussed last week and a short time ago regarding Parkview HS. I believe parents, students and residents of Sterling need to know what is actually occurring,” Chapman wrote.

Spence, in a phone interview, said the school system shied away from using specific numbers for privacy issues and because it lacked some of the data to know precisely how many overdoses occurred. As an example, he said the school will sometimes call an ambulance for a child to receive medical attention, and while there may a suspicion of an overdose, it could be another medical condition.

He said the executive order will require an exploration of privacy issues, because students who might see a classmate wheeled out on a gurney to receive treatment could have their privacy violated if a school then sends out a letter telling the entire community that the incident was related to a drug overdose.

He said staff at the school have been working diligently to combat the drug issue and he’s proud of their efforts. He said that while “reasonable people can differ” on whether the school should have been more specific about the numbers of overdoses, “it’s important that we got the message out there,” which included available resources and encouraged parents to talk to the kids about the dangers of fentanyl.

Chapman, a Republican running for re-election in next week’s elections, and Youngkin have both made parental rights in education a theme in their campaigns.

Youngkin, in issuing his executive order Wednesday night, sent out a press release saying, “While the Loudoun County Public School division reportedly waited more than twenty days to notify parents to the overdose incidents, Governor Youngkin is taking immediate action to enhance prompt parental notification.”

“Parents have a right to know what’s going on in their child’s lives, especially in schools. Overdoses that occur on school grounds or are connected to the school must lead to an immediate parental notification,” Youngkin said in he release. “School administrators’ first instinct when there is a problem cannot be to delay relevant information on critical children’s health and safety matters.”

In a phone interview, Chapman said that Park View now accounts for 11 of the 19 school-related overdoses the county has seen this year, most of them occurring in the last few weeks.

This is not the first time that Loudoun County schools have found themselves the subject of criticism from Youngkin and Republicans in an election season. Two years ago, as Youngkin campaigned for governor, he criticized the school system’s response to a boy who had assaulted a girl in a school bathroom, only to be transferred to another school where another assault occurred.

___

Associated Press writer Sarah Rankin contributed to this report from Richmond.

United States News

FILE - Run by a private firm hired by the city, migrants stay in a makeshift shelter at O'Hare Inte...

Associated Press

Big city mayors get audience with administration officials to pitch a request for help with migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration officials hosted big city mayors at the White House on Thursday to discuss how to manage a growing number of migrants, one day after those leaders sent a letter asking for more federal help. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson met with White House chief of staff […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Indiana attorney general reprimanded for comments on doctor who provided rape victim’s abortion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general violated professional conduct rules in statements he made about a doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, according to a court opinion filed Thursday. The case sparked national attention […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

Justice Department opens civil rights probes into South Carolina jails beset by deaths and violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two South Carolina jails where incarcerated people have died violently at the hands of employees or others held behind bars are under federal investigation, the U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday. Officials said the civil rights probes will examine the conditions at detention centers in the southern state’s urban hubs of Charleston […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Federal agents search home of fundraiser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal agents on Thursday raided the home of a top fundraiser and longtime confidante to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who abruptly ditched a planned White House meeting and flew home from Washington. Agents searched the home of Brianna Suggs in Brooklyn, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

West Virginia jail officers plead guilty to conspiracy charge in fatal assault on inmate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two West Virginia corrections officers pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony conspiracy charge stemming from the fatal beating of an inmate in a case that has brought scrutiny to conditions and deaths at the jail. Southern Regional Jail officers Andrew Fleshman and Steven Wimmer entered the pleas during separate hearings in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Man killed after pursuit and shootout with Alaska authorities, troopers say

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man was killed during a shootout after leading Alaska State Troopers and other officers on a chase that closed a 7-mile stretch of highway, authorities said. It was the second fatal shooting involving troopers this week. Troopers on Thursday identified the man killed a day earlier as Michael Grimes, 45, […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Virginia governor orders schools to disclose details of school-related drug overdoses