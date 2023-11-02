PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Thursday for an 86-year-old man who went missing in Phoenix four days earlier.

George Albert Barger was last seen Sunday near 82nd Avenue and Thomas Road.

He was wearing a light blue polo shirts, blue jeans, white shoes and a tan baseball cap and carrying a denim fanny pack.

Barger suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused or disoriented, according to the Silver Alert bulletin.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts was asked to call the Phoenix Police Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121, or 602-262-6151 after hours.

