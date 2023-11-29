PHOENIX — An 86-year-old man who went missing a month ago was found dead Monday in west Phoenix, authorities said.

The body of George Albert Barger was located near Glendale and 99th avenues by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

No foul play is suspected, and the investigation is ongoing, MCSO said. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine cause of death.

Barger was last seen alive on Oct. 29 near 82nd Avenue and Thomas Road. Authorities issued a Silver Alert for him on Nov. 2.

This is an updated version of a story originally published Nov. 2, 2023.

