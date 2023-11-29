Close
ARIZONA NEWS

86-year-old man found dead in Phoenix a month after he went missing

Nov 29, 2023, 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:22 pm

The body of George Albert Barger was located near Glendale and 99th avenues in Phoenix on Monday, N...

The body of George Albert Barger was located near Glendale and 99th avenues in Phoenix on Monday, Nov. 29, 2023. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

PHOENIX — An 86-year-old man who went missing a month ago was found dead Monday in west Phoenix, authorities said.

The body of George Albert Barger was located near Glendale and 99th avenues by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

No foul play is suspected, and the investigation is ongoing, MCSO said. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine cause of death.

Barger was last seen alive on Oct. 29 near 82nd Avenue and Thomas Road. Authorities issued a Silver Alert for him on Nov. 2.

This is an updated version of a story originally published Nov. 2, 2023.

