PHOENIX – Green Day is stopping in Phoenix before September ends next year as part of a global stadium tour with some heavyweight support acts.

The trio of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool will be joined on the North American leg of “The Saviors Tour” by alt-rock heroes The Smashing Pumpkins, ska-punk veterans Rancid and teenage power-popsters The Linda Lindas.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Green Day brings The Saviors Tour to Chase Field on Sept. 18, 2024, with special guests The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas. Celebrate 30 years of Dookie, 20 years of American Idiot, and the band’s new album Saviors. Get tix Friday 11/10 at 10AM. pic.twitter.com/CLddJuGauS — Chase Field (@ChaseField) November 2, 2023

The rocking caravan will set up at Chase Field, downtown home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Sept. 18.

Fans who sign up for Green Day’s mailing list by Tuesday (Nov. 7) will get first access to a presale tickets. General public sales start at 10 a.m. next Friday (Nov. 10).

Green Day’s ‘Saviors Tour’ celebrates two classic albums, new release

The tour coincides with the 30th anniversary of Green Day’s classic debut “Dookie,” which burst onto the scene in 2004 with the melodic punky blasts of “Longview,” “Basket Case” and “Welcome to Paradise.”

Next year is also the 20th anniversary of the Southern California trio’s Grammy Award-winning “American Idiot” album, which featured the iconic songs “Wake Me Up When September Ends” and “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” and spawned a Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical.

The tour is named after Green Day’s upcoming 14th studio album, “Saviors,” which is due out Jan. 19.

The group’s most recent Valley performance was in February of this year, headlining the first night of Innings Festival in Tempe.

