UNITED STATES NEWS

Prosecutor: Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to state and federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death

Nov 2, 2023, 9:29 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former Memphis police officer changed his plea to guilty Thursday in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, becoming the first of five officers charged to reverse course.

According to a statement from the District Attorney’s office, Desmond Mills Jr. agreed to plead guilty to federal charges of excessive force and obstruction of justice, as well as related state charges related to Nichols’ death.

The statement said he also agreed to cooperate with state and federal investigations, including civil rights investigations by the U.S. Justice Department.

Federal and state prosecutors agreed to a recommended sentence of 15 years.

