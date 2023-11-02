Close
Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour this week features ZooLights preview

Nov 1, 2023, 8:00 PM

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the year, which includes a sneak peek at the upcoming ZooLights display, is set for Thursday evening.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets, which are available online or at the gate, cost $10. Entry is limited to adults 21 and older.

Guests can enjoy the zoo grounds, animal encounters, yard games and live entertainment while sipping on craft beer, wine or hard seltzer available for purchase.

This year’s ZooLights doesn’t officially debut until later this month, but the annual display’s 4 million lights, wildlife lanterns and 50-foot-tall illuminated floating tree will be shining during Thursday’s Roars & Pours.

The regular ZooLights season runs nightly from Nov. 22 to Jan. 14, with admission $35 at the gate and $30 online.

1 night only: Cruise ZooLights offers drive-thru experience

For visitors who prefer to experience the display from the comfort of their vehicles, Cruise ZooLights is returning for one night only next week.

The drive-thru option will be offered Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets, which can be purchased online, cost $150 per vehicle for the general public and $135 per vehicle for Phoenix Zoo members. The fee includes a digital souvenir photo.

The zoo will sell treats, beverages and glow merchandise in the parking lot before vehicles enter the holiday light display.

Cruise ZooLights was introduced during the COVID pandemic in 2020.

The Phoenix Zoo is located at 455 N. Galvin Parkway in Papago Park.

