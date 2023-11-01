Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert: Man goes missing in Phoenix for second time in a week

Nov 1, 2023, 3:33 PM

A Silver Alert was issued Nov. 1, 2023, for Jesus Caro, who was last seen a day earlier in the area...

A Silver Alert was issued Nov. 1, 2023, for Jesus Caro, who was last seen a day earlier in the area of Central Avenue and Broadway Road in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man who went missing in Phoenix for several days last week is again the subject of Silver Alert, authorities said Wednesday.

Jesus Caro, 70, was last seen Tuesday in the area of Central Avenue and Broadway Road.

Caro, who uses a walker and has a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused, is believed to be traveling to Mexico.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 235 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a camouflage sweater, brown pants and white sneakers.

Caro was also the subject of a Silver Alert issued last Tuesday. He was located safe and reunited with his family on Thursday.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts was asked to call the Phoenix Police Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121, or 602-262-6141 after hours.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, left, and state Sen. Anthony Kern have set their sights on U.S. Rep...

Kevin Stone

Arizona GOP lawmakers Ben Toma, Anthony Kern set sights on West Valley congressional seat

Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma and state Sen. Anthony Kern have set their sights on U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko’s West Valley congressional seat.

33 minutes ago

A Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Scottsdale for Tuesday's drawing. (AP Photo/Nam Y....

KTAR.com

Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold at Scottsdale corner market

Check those lottery tickets because a Mega Millions slip worth $30,000 was sold at a Scottsdale corner market for Tuesday's drawing.

33 minutes ago

Manuel Gavina was found guilty Oct. 31, 2023, of sexually abusing seven girls while teaching math a...

KTAR.com

Phoenix teacher found guilty of sexually abusing 7 girls during math classes

A math teacher is heading to prison for groping seven girls at a Phoenix elementary school over a two-year period, authorities said.

1 hour ago

man sentenced to prison for illegally acquiring firearms...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona man sentenced to over 4 years for conspiracy to purchase firearms

An Arizona man was sentenced last week to over four years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to purchase dozens of firearms illegally.

2 hours ago

Tyler Moldovan will throw out the first pitch for Game 5 of the World Series between the Arizona Di...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix Police’s Tyler Moldovan to throw out 1st pitch for World Series Game 5

Phoenix Police officer Tyler Moldovan, who was injured in a 2021 shooting, will throw out the first pitch before Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

4 hours ago

caution tape across police car...

KTAR.com

Woman found dead in street of Phoenix neighborhood after hit-and-run

A woman was found dead in the street of a Phoenix neighborhood Wednesday morning after an apparent hit-and-run, authorities said. 

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Silver Alert: Man goes missing in Phoenix for second time in a week