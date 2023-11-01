Silver Alert: Man goes missing in Phoenix for second time in a week

PHOENIX — A man who went missing in Phoenix for several days last week is again the subject of Silver Alert, authorities said Wednesday.

Jesus Caro, 70, was last seen Tuesday in the area of Central Avenue and Broadway Road.

Caro, who uses a walker and has a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused, is believed to be traveling to Mexico.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 235 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a camouflage sweater, brown pants and white sneakers.

Caro was also the subject of a Silver Alert issued last Tuesday. He was located safe and reunited with his family on Thursday.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts was asked to call the Phoenix Police Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121, or 602-262-6141 after hours.

