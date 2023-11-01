PHOENIX — Check those lottery tickets because a Mega Millions slip worth $30,000 was sold at a Scottsdale corner market for Tuesday’s drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five numbers for a $10,000 prize and capitalized on the Megaplier number of 3, tripling the winnings.

Tuesday’s numbers were 14, 35, 37, 55 and 70 with a Megaball of 15. The ticket was sold at the Convenient Corner Market at Cactus Road and 92nd Street.

Mega Millions is a twice-weekly lottery game with tickets sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Each entry costs $2, and players can add the Megaplier option for another $1. The Megaplier multiplies non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times. The amount is chosen by random before each drawing.

The odds of winning $10,000 in the draw game are 1 in 931,001 while the jackpot odds are 1 in 302,575,350.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

