Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold at Scottsdale corner market

Nov 1, 2023, 3:00 PM

A Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Scottsdale for Tuesday's drawing. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Check those lottery tickets because a Mega Millions slip worth $30,000 was sold at a Scottsdale corner market for Tuesday’s drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five numbers for a $10,000 prize and capitalized on the Megaplier number of 3, tripling the winnings.

Tuesday’s numbers were 14, 35, 37, 55 and 70 with a Megaball of 15. The ticket was sold at the Convenient Corner Market at Cactus Road and 92nd Street.

Mega Millions is a twice-weekly lottery game with tickets sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Each entry costs $2, and players can add the Megaplier option for another $1. The Megaplier multiplies non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times. The amount is chosen by random before each drawing.

The odds of winning $10,000 in the draw game are 1 in 931,001 while the jackpot odds are 1 in 302,575,350.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

A math teacher is heading to prison for groping seven girls at a Phoenix elementary school over a two-year period, authorities said.

An Arizona man was sentenced last week to over four years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to purchase dozens of firearms illegally.

Phoenix Police officer Tyler Moldovan, who was injured in a 2021 shooting, will throw out the first pitch before Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

A woman was found dead in the street of a Phoenix neighborhood Wednesday morning after an apparent hit-and-run, authorities said. 

Drivers should expect delays as more construction will close Priest Drive at U.S. 60 over several weeknights in November.

The Arizona Department of Transportation's fleet of snowplows is ready to hit the roads after crews finished preparing them for winter.

